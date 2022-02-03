The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €52.50 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €52.50 ($58.99) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IFXA. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.20 ($54.16) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.26 ($50.86).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.