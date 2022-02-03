The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lowered by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.0% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after acquiring an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after acquiring an additional 377,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

HD stock traded down $2.78 on Thursday, reaching $370.95. The company had a trading volume of 74,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,935. The company’s fifty day moving average is $391.74 and its 200 day moving average is $361.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $387.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

