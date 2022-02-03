The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,312 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Howard Hughes by 54.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 391,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,200,000 after purchasing an additional 138,343 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 271,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Howard Hughes by 24.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,444,000 after purchasing an additional 118,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 5.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $97.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

