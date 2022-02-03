The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Up 43.5% in January

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the December 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of L.S. Starrett stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. L.S. Starrett has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter.

In other L.S. Starrett news, VP Christian Arntsen sold 6,000 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $70,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 60.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 2.5% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the third quarter worth $1,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

About L.S. Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

