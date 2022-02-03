The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Shares of LEV stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 467,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,840. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $26.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lion Electric by 9.4% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 61.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 52.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

