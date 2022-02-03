The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.28.

LEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEV traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 467,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,840. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $26.71.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

