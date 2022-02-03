The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,984 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.80% of Central Garden & Pet worth $19,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 23.3% in the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 289,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 54,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $43.65 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

