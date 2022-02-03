The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 7,775 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Camden Property Trust worth $18,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.81.

In related news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total transaction of $303,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $163.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.45 and a 200 day moving average of $158.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $99.70 and a 12-month high of $180.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.99%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.