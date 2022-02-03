The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $18.61 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Teledyne Technologies worth $18,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 42.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 36.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $428.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $424.96 and a 200-day moving average of $436.40. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $354.17 and a one year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.