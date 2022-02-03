The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 107,953 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,953 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 3.10% of Blue Bird worth $17,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 92,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 763.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1,550.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

