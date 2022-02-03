The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.17% of Darling Ingredients worth $19,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.39. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

