The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Dover worth $19,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dover by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Dover by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dover by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV opened at $170.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.98 and a 200 day moving average of $170.24. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $118.27 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

