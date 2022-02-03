The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Position Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 67.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 179,893 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,859,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,130,000 after acquiring an additional 190,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 2,375.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 97,485 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

NYSE MOS opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Mosaic’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.40%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.81.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.