The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Patrick K. Callahan Sells 3,230 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $109.48 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.