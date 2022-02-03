The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock Position Decreased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after acquiring an additional 833,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $97.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America cut Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

