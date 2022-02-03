Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $718.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TMO. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $8.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $595.80. The stock had a trading volume of 27,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,939. The business’s fifty day moving average is $623.06 and its 200-day moving average is $594.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $893,779,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $865,712,000 after purchasing an additional 755,745 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,617,000 after purchasing an additional 670,372 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $311,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

