Thomas Dean Fountain Sells 1,628 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $324,281.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $209.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.69.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

