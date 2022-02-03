Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues Earnings Results

Timken (NYSE:TKR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Timken updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.40 EPS.

TKR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.27. The company had a trading volume of 15,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,284. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.70. Timken has a 52 week low of $62.96 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.44.

Get Timken alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Timken stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Timken worth $55,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.