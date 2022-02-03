TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Trading Up 9.1%

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR) shares traded up 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 261,216 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 93,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05.

TNR Gold Company Profile (CVE:TNR)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

