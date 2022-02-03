Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.88, but opened at $23.67. Toast shares last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 18,586 shares traded.

Specifically, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $3,056,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Toast from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.86.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at about $95,717,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $56,991,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 7,342.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,939 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $43,706,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $34,956,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

