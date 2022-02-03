TokenPay (TPAY) Price Down 1.7% This Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $788,532.88 and approximately $86,550.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,628.13 or 0.99801664 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00072632 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021109 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00025761 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.98 or 0.00454982 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

