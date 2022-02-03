TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TotalEnergies is gaining from new startups, improvement in hydrocarbon prices, well-spread LNG assets and an expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to fast-growing hydrocarbon producing regions. The company continues to streamline its portfolio through acquisitions and divestiture of non-core assets. TotalEnergies is making regular investments to expand renewable operation and strives to achieve net-zero emission by 2050. In the past one year, shares of TotalEnergies have outperformed the industry. Yet, the company’s profitability can be impacted by unplanned outages and natural decline in fields. It remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizeable volume to production. It has operations in some politically-troubled regions and competition might affect profitability.”

TTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.17) to €60.00 ($67.42) in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.30) to €52.00 ($58.43) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,234,997,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $23,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $17,615,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $14,973,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $14,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

