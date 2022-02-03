Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 40,837 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,229% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,072 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.71. Mplx has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 104.06%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 39,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.