Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $204.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $213.00 to $204.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s previous close.

TT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $164.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.99. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $144.09 and a 12-month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

