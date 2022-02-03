Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $84,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Transcat by 30.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Transcat in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Transcat by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRNS stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.47. The stock had a trading volume of 85,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,698. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $612.57 million, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. Transcat has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $101.05.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

