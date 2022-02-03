Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.81. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $39.81, with a volume of 2,132 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $332.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of Transcontinental Realty Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

