Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.75. 13,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 14,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Transphorm from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transphorm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Transphorm alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.94 million, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of -3.37.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transphorm, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.