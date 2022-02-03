Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CAO Sandra Calvin Sells 798 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CAO Sandra Calvin sold 798 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $21,154.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sandra Calvin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Sandra Calvin sold 934 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $22,957.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,840,000 after purchasing an additional 160,970 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,968,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

