Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CAO Sandra Calvin Sells 798 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CAO Sandra Calvin sold 798 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $21,154.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Sandra Calvin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 24th, Sandra Calvin sold 934 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $22,957.72.
Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.