Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Sold by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) by 90.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $38,634,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $31,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $29,890,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $24,109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $21,331,000. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMCI. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 12.62. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James T. Treace sold 42,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $835,554.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $972,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 506,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,283.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

