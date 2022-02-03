TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will post sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE THS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 495,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,075. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 168,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

