Trek Financial LLC Makes New $160,000 Investment in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 398,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,126 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 133,757 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 209,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 95,239 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 54,185 shares during the period.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01.

