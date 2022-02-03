Trexquant Investment LP Buys 25,943 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,943 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $88.44 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $92.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,105.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

