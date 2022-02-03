Trexquant Investment LP Buys 30,588 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 705.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,921 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,588 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $3,355,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 54,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 422.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.5% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,536,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,282,000 after purchasing an additional 133,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.41. The company has a market capitalization of $128.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $84.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

