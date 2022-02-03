Trexquant Investment LP Has $3.17 Million Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 428.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Asana were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yale University acquired a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Asana by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Asana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,513,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.63 per share, with a total value of $32,815,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $2,578,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,003,733 shares of company stock worth $400,770,782 and sold 94,960 shares worth $8,089,293. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

ASAN opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.53. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.