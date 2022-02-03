Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.86 Million in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $154.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.31. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.65 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.