Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in StoneCo by 80.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 7,213.8% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 46.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 134.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STNE stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.83 and a beta of 2.37.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

