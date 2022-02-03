Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.40.

Shares of LH stock opened at $273.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.88 and its 200 day moving average is $289.75. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $223.36 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

