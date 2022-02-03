Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

In related news, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 23,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $44,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janice Stairs sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $38,188.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,865,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

