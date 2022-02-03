TrueFeedBack Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

