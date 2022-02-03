Truist Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of ABCB opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,643 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 47,565.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 860,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,636,000 after acquiring an additional 858,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after acquiring an additional 573,698 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $13,221,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,438,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

