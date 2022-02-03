Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ TCRX opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Tscan Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. Tscan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 779.91% and a negative net margin of 522.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

