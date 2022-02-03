Tudor Pickering Lowers Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$37.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$45.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.39.

Get Boralex alerts:

BLX traded down C$0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.15. 96,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 126.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.46. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$51.24.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.6293843 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.