Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Stock Price Up 4%

Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 18,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 46,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58.

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Twin Vee PowerCats stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Twin Vee PowerCats as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

