Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Stock Price Up 4%

Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 18,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 46,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58.
Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter.
About Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE)
Twin Vee PowerCats Co is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.
Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.