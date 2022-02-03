Ubiq (UBQ) Market Cap Reaches $4.13 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0969 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. Ubiq has a total market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $2,513.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

