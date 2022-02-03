UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,025,400 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the December 31st total of 768,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,254.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UCBJF opened at $100.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. UCB has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $120.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on UCB in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on UCB in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UCB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

