UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 637,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 536,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 57,402 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 389,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 45.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UFPT. Colliers Securities began coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $70.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.70 million, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $76.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.94.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

