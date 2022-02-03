UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.10

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNCFF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

