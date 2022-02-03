UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Short Interest Update

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

UNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in UniFirst by 692.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.93. The company had a trading volume of 40,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $181.43 and a 12-month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

