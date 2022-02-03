United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Down 19.9% in January

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBCP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Bancorp by 19.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Bancorp by 83.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in United Bancorp by 29.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in United Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 206,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

UBCP stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.43. United Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.