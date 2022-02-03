United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.52 Per Share

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.52 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

United Parcel Service has raised its dividend by 12.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. United Parcel Service has a payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $11.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

NYSE:UPS opened at $232.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.05. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $156.59 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Vertical Research raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Parcel Service stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 133,337 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $59,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

